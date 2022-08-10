Ty Law Wants These Two Former Patriots In Pro Football Hall of Fame

NESN Logo Sign In

Former New England Patriots cornerback Ty Law wants some more company to join him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The stalwart defender doesn’t just want anybody to be enshrined, though, as he strongly believes more representatives from the first part of the Patriots’ dynasty should take up residence in Canton.

After seeing Richard Seymour get inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday, Law wasn’t shy about telling The Athletic’s Jeff Howe which of his other former teammates in New England should receive the same honor.

Law singled out fellow defensive back Rodney Harrison, who played with Law for two seasons with the Patriots and pointed out Harrison’s incredible feat of being one of two players in NFL history to tally 30 sacks and 30 interceptions in a career. The only other play who can lay claim to that accomplishment is Ray Lewis, who is already in the Hall of Fame.

“Rodney Harrison should have been in the damn Hall of Fame,” Law told Howe. “I think this is really going to open up a lot of doors for Rodney for how great he was. To do something that only one player in NFL history has done, Ray Lewis, with 30 interceptions and 30 sacks, but Rodney did this (expletive) first. How could you leave out Rodney? Rodney Harrison is not only a Hall of Famer, in my opinion, he’s a first-ballot Hall of Famer.”

Harrison wasn’t the only teammate Law campaigned for to be in the Hall of Fame.

“What about Willie McGinest?” Law told Howe. “I think he’s still got the all-time record for sacks in the playoffs because that’s when the (expletive) counts. It’s an amazing accomplishment. It’s about damn time.”