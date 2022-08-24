Could Tyquan Thornton Injury Impact Potential Patriots Trade Plans?

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots’ wide receiver depth took a hit last Friday night in their 20-10 preseason win over the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium.

Might it impact Bill Belichick’s potential trade plans moving forward?

Tyquan Thornton, a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, suffered a collarbone injury that reportedly could sideline him for two months, meaning the rookie won’t be available to begin the regular season.

While this hardly qualifies as a crushing blow, seeing as Thornton remains an unknown commodity and New England’s receiving corps features several viable veterans, it’s certainly a notable development based on what we learned last week and what was reinforced this week.

NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry reported last Friday — before Thornton’s injury — that receiver-needy teams had called the Patriots about potentially making a trade.

Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed reported the same Tuesday, citing a source, while adding New England has turned down any offers to this point.

This perhaps should come as no surprise. In addition to Thornton, New England has wideouts DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers, among others. What the unit lacks in high-end talent, it makes up for in depth, especially when you consider the Patriots also have two good pass-catching tight ends (Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith) and a strong backfield featuring the likes of Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson and versatile newcomer Ty Montgomery.