Tyquan Thornton Update: Here’s How Long Patriots Wideout Will Be Out

Tyquan Thornton likely will wind up being a de facto midseason pickup for the New England Patriots.
The rookie wide receiver underwent surgery this past Monday to repair a fractured clavicle and is expected to miss between six and eight weeks, according to a report Saturday from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
Fowler noted Thornton’s recovery timetable “could vary depending on (his) healing and re-acclimation to football.”
NFL Media’s Mike Giardi first reported the nature of Thornton’s injury and his estimated timetable last week.
Thornton, who showed promise and saw frequent reps with the first-team offense during training camp, suffered the injury during the Patriots’ second preseason game. New England closed out its exhibition slate this week with two joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders and a final preseason game Friday night at Allegiant Stadium.
In order for Thornton to play this season, the Patriots must include him on their initial 53-man roster. Players placed one injured reserve before this Tuesday’s roster cutdown deadline cannot return until 2023.
If Thornton is moved to IR after cutdown day, he would be required to sit out at least the first four games, meaning the earliest he could debut would be Week 5 against the Detroit Lions.
Wide receivers Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne should be locks to make the initial 53, barring a late injury or trade. The Patriots will need to decide whether to carry an extra wideout — Lil’Jordan Humphrey? Tre Nixon? Kristian Wilkerson? — for additional depth while Thornton heals.
New England also could add to this position group via trade, free agent signing or waiver claim. Free agent receiver Dazz Newsome reportedly is scheduled to visit the Patriots for a workout on Sunday.
NESN.com’s coverage of New England Patriots preseason is presented by Cross Insurance, protecting your team since 1954.