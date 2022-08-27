Tyquan Thornton Update: Here’s How Long Patriots Wideout Will Be Out

NESN Logo Sign In

Tyquan Thornton likely will wind up being a de facto midseason pickup for the New England Patriots.

The rookie wide receiver underwent surgery this past Monday to repair a fractured clavicle and is expected to miss between six and eight weeks, according to a report Saturday from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler noted Thornton’s recovery timetable “could vary depending on (his) healing and re-acclimation to football.”

NFL Media’s Mike Giardi first reported the nature of Thornton’s injury and his estimated timetable last week.

Thornton, who showed promise and saw frequent reps with the first-team offense during training camp, suffered the injury during the Patriots’ second preseason game. New England closed out its exhibition slate this week with two joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders and a final preseason game Friday night at Allegiant Stadium.

In order for Thornton to play this season, the Patriots must include him on their initial 53-man roster. Players placed one injured reserve before this Tuesday’s roster cutdown deadline cannot return until 2023.