This Unheralded Patriots Rookie Was Absolute Menace Against Giants

Someone forgot to tell Sam Roberts that he’s a Patriots roster longshot.

The sixth-round pick out of Northwest Missouri State has done a whole of nothing during his first NFL training camp. Despite being one of the more physically imposing players on the field, the 6-foot-5, 295-pound Roberts hasn’t stood out among a crowded group of talented defensive linemen.

In fact, we had him as one of our tough cuts in a recent 53-man roster projection.

Well, he arguably was the best player on the field Thursday night in New England’s preseason loss to the New York Giants.

Roberts led all players with five quarterback pressures, and he would’ve had a sixth if not for Giants third-round guard Joshua Ezeudu being called for a hold. He also finished with six combined tackles, tied for second-most among all players Thursday night.

And Roberts wasn’t just picking on scrubs. Watch him make easy work of tackle Evan Neal, the seventh pick in the 2022 NFL Draft:

Sam Roberts working over Evan Neal, the seventh overall pick in this year?s draft ? pic.twitter.com/NCSsW4F4uP — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 12, 2022

Here are some other highlights from Roberts’ preseason debut: