Serena Williams forever will be a legend.

The 40-year-old star advanced to the second round of the U.S. Open after a convincing first-round win over Danka Kovini? on Monday. Serena will be searching for her 24th Grand Slam singles title and will play with her sister Venus Williams on Wednesday in the doubles tournament.

