VA Hero Of The Week: The Jimmy Fund

The 20th annual NESN/WEEI Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon was hosted at Fenway Park on August 23rd and 24th.

The telethon resulted in raising over $3.5 million during the two days of operation, which brings the telethon’s total contribution amount to nearly $66 million.

The donations made during the telethon will provide benefits to patient care and cancer research at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, one of the leading cancer hospitals in the country.

