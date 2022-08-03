Watch Alex Verdugo Make Incredibly Bizarre Web Gem (?) During Red Sox-Astros

It was quite the recovery from Verdugo

Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo climbed the wall in Houston in hopes of robbing a home run by Astros’ Kyle Tucker only to jump back down and make the catch.

… Wait, what? Yes, you read that correctly.

Verdugo started his pursuit of the fly ball in right field, jumped and clutched onto the wall at Minute Maid Park and then jumped back down to the warning track as he recovered to make the fly out. It ended the third inning with the Red Sox trailing 4-0 in the series finale.

Check it out:

Verdugo, as seen on the NESN broadcast, clearly was a bit confused on how the ball stopped in its flight. It was the talk of the clubhouse immediately after the play, as well.

