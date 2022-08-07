Watch Red Sox’s Jaylin Davis Make Incredible Diving Catch Vs. Royals

NESN Logo Sign In

Jaylin Davis got the start in center field over Jarren Duran for the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night at Kauffman Stadium, and the 28-year-old outfielder didn’t disappoint with his play at the position.

Davis filled in and made one of the best catches on the season for the Red Sox in the bottom of the second inning when he completely robbed Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael Taylor of extra bases. Davis ranged far into the left-center field gap before leaving his feet with a full-extension dive and grabbing the ball just before it hit the turf to end the frame.

Watch Davis make the sensational web-gem play here:

WHAT A GRAB BY JAYLIN DAVIS! ? pic.twitter.com/VTl0Q1r3Mt — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 6, 2022

Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi was certainly appreciative of Davis’ superb defensive effort, as the right-hander struggled during his outing.

Davis’ fantastic play is right up there with another amazing grab that Rob Refsnyder made earlier this season.