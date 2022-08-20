Watch Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández Go Deep, Adding Insurance Vs. Orioles

Hernández found his swing on Saturday

by

Boston Red Sox outfielder Kiké Hernández, who spent what felt like an eternity on the team’s injured list, finally got a hold of his first homer since his return — and his fifth of the season.

The 30-year-old veteran added two insurance runs for starter Michael Wacha, who cruised through his first five innings of work against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday. Hernández delivered the shot, which went down the left-field line, off Orioles right-handed starter Kyle Bradish in the sixth inning.

It was Hernández’s first homer since May 29, also against the Orioles, as mentioned by WEEI Red Sox Network on Twitter.

The Red Sox, thanks to the round-tripper, took a 3-0 lead over the Orioles heading into the sixth inning at Camden Yards.

