Watch This Wholesome Moment From Sue Bird’s Final Storm Home Game

Sunday marked the final regular-season home game for Sue Bird, but the fans made sure the future hall of famer went out in style.

The Seattle Storm have clinched a playoff spot, but the their place in the WNBA standings does not guarantee them a home game in the postseason. Sunday could be Bird’s last game at Climate Pledge Arena — Bird announced the 2022 season would be her last — and a young fan gave the four-time WNBA champion a special gift.

they just showed a replay and sue's response was "can you hold it for me" ??? https://t.co/GzbWDpurv3 — Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) August 7, 2022

The courtside fan gave Bird a flower before an inbound pass. The Storm guard happily took the gift but quickly gave it back — since she had to be back in the game — and asked the fan, “Can you hold it for me,” which she happily agreed.

The moment was a perfect encapsulation of Bird’s WNBA career — one of the game’s top competitors but also one of its greatest ambassadors.

Before Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Aces, Bird and her Storm teammates Jewell Loyd, Breanna Stewart and Tina Charles received their championship rings from USA basketball — along with Storm assistant coach Dan Hughes — for winning the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Bird has had plenty of “lasts” throughout the 2022 season, including her final regular-season matchup against Diana Taurasi and her final regular-season game in Connecticut against the Sun. The eight-time All-WNBA icon will hope to add a fifth title to her list of accolades before she calls it career.