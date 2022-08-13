Watch Tommy Pham’s Walk Off Single To Seize Red Sox Win Vs. Yankees

The Red Sox have won back-to-back against division opponents

The Boston Red Sox, who have struggled greatly against American League East opponents, seized their second consecutive victory against one, in walk off fashion against the New York Yankees on Friday.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, with Christian Arroyo as the placed runner at second base, 28-year-old Jaylin Davis started things off by advancing Arroyo to third with a chopping grounder down the third base line — placing the winning run 90 feet away with recently acquired outfielder Tommy Pham at the plate — following a Reese McGuire bunt single.

Pham, in his fourth game at Fenway Park as a Red Sox, singled down the first base line, seizing both the win and Pham’s first big moment in Boston against their all-time rival.

The walk-off victory gives Boston their first when trailing in the ninth inning after coming up short in their previous 44 chances, as noted on NESN’s live coverage.

The series continues in Game 2 from Fenway Park on Saturday.

