What Caused Aaron Donald-Led Melee During Rams-Bengals? Coaches Respond

NESN Logo Sign In

Tempers clearly were running hot with the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals taking the field for joint practices Thursday, and how the session unfolded wasn’t ideal for anyone.

Rams perennial All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald was seen swinging a Cincinnati helmet as a melee broke out between the two teams. The videos and photos of Donald, as one might expect, were pretty terrifying. It ultimately resulted in the practice abruptly ending while Bengals head coach Zac Taylor admitted it was nearing the conclusion anyway.

Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay was asked what ultimately led to the fight, but didn’t offer much insight.

“I don’t know exactly what instigated it. I think in some instances teams defending each other,” McVay told reporters, per LA Times’ Gary Klein. “Fortunately, my understanding is nobody got hurt and we’ll move on from it. Not going to make a bigger deal than what it is. Not going to look at pointing fingers.”

Taylor expressed much of the same.

“I won’t get into what happened, it’s over, we got two days of work in and everybody’s healthy,” the Bengals coach said, per NFL.com.

Donald did not speak to the media following the joint session, according to reports.