What David Krejci Missed Most About Bruins, Playing In NHL

NESN Logo Sign In

David Krejci is back in the NHL and ready to chase another Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins.

Monday marked the official return of Krejci to the Bruins as he signed a one-year contract for the 2022-23 season after taking a year off to return to his native Czech Republic.

The Bruins on Tuesday held a video conference for the 15-year NHL veteran, and Krejci explained what he missed most after being away from Boston for a year. Not surprisingly, the center was all about missing his team.

“Well, the NHL is one of a kind,” Krejci said during the video conference. “I definitely missed it. There’s so much I missed, but I think most importantly, the guys. I have a really good relationship with lots of guys on the team and also Boston. I’ve been here a long time and I have so many good friends so the relationships with them was the part I missed the most. And obviously, the ice. The NHL arenas and the (TD) Garden… it’s always special to play there.”

Krejci also said during the conference it was Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak who helped get him to commit to his NHL return.

It’s safe to say Krejci’s Bruins teammates had the same feelings while he was gone and are happy to have the veteran back.