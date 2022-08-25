What James White Believes 49ers Should Do With Jimmy Garoppolo

NESN Logo Sign In

Without saying as much to the most straightforward extent, the 49ers have made it clear for some time that the organization is prepared to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo.

James White, however, believes San Francisco should reconsider.

Garoppolo still is a member of the 49ers five days before a very important date. All 32 teams across the NFL must trim their respective rosters to 53 players by Aug. 30 and the growing expectation is Jimmy G will be released by that point.

But White, a fellow member of the New England Patriots’ 2014 draft class, thinks John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan and company should hold onto Garoppolo for security purposes.

“He’s won them a lot of football games. He has like a 70% win percentage. He’s done a lot for that organization,” White said Thursday on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “I think you should keep him, restructure the contract. You don’t know how the Trey Lance situation is going to play out. God forbid he gets injured, you have a guy who you know what you can get from him still on your team.”

Garoppolo probably isn’t very inclined to do the 49ers any favors, as they were eager to hand the keys of the offense over to an unproven commodity immediately after the veteran QB nearly led San Francisco to another Super Bowl appearance. But as of earlier this week, Shanahan felt “any scenario is possible” when it comes to Garoppolo’s future.