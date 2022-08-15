What Makes Patriots’ Matthew Judon Great? Mac Jones Has Comical Answer

NESN Logo Sign In

Opposing quarterbacks might be seeing red when New England Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon is flying around the edge. And that’s why Patriots quarterback Mac Jones believes Judon was so dominant during his first season in New England.

No, literally.

“His red sleeves,” Jones said with a chuckle when asked what makes Judon great, as seen during the NFL’s Top 100 list reveal Sunday night on NFL Network.

Judon was selected No. 52 on the league’s Top 100 of 2022 list, which is voted on by players in the NFL. Jones was recognized as No. 85 for his play during his rookie season.

Jones clearly isn’t the only one who thinks Judon’s red sleeves are a difference maker. Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, one of the best players in the game last season, seemingly appreciated them, too.

“Them red sleeves is hard,” Taylor told Judon after the Patriots played the Colts in December, as captured by the NFL crew and shared during Sunday night’s special.

Judon humorously explained last season the reason he wears red sleeves is because he would get cut up on the turf and bleed on his clothes and bedsheets.