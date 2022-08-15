What Makes Patriots’ Matthew Judon Great? Mac Jones Has Comical Answer

Opposing quarterbacks might be seeing red when New England Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon is flying around the edge. And that’s why Patriots quarterback Mac Jones believes Judon was so dominant during his first season in New England.
No, literally.
“His red sleeves,” Jones said with a chuckle when asked what makes Judon great, as seen during the NFL’s Top 100 list reveal Sunday night on NFL Network.
Judon was selected No. 52 on the league’s Top 100 of 2022 list, which is voted on by players in the NFL. Jones was recognized as No. 85 for his play during his rookie season.
Jones clearly isn’t the only one who thinks Judon’s red sleeves are a difference maker. Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, one of the best players in the game last season, seemingly appreciated them, too.
“Them red sleeves is hard,” Taylor told Judon after the Patriots played the Colts in December, as captured by the NFL crew and shared during Sunday night’s special.
Judon humorously explained last season the reason he wears red sleeves is because he would get cut up on the turf and bleed on his clothes and bedsheets.
Jones, though, would go on to share some praise for Judon.
“He’s versatile,” Jones said, before throwing in another joke. “Yeah, we joke around that he wants to play tight end, but we already have good tight ends so I think we’ll pass on that.”
Jones added: “I remember our first couple practices he (Judon) was back there making plays, you know, having fun with it. I think that’s something I’ve taken from him — enjoy the game and do what you’re supposed to do, but also have fun.”
Judon, who celebrated his 30th birthday Monday, compiled 12.5 sacks in his first season with New England. He played all 17 games with 14 tackles for loss and one fumble recovery.
Judon and Jones both will have a major say in how the 2022 Patriots season plays out, and should they each put together another impressive campaign, New England likely will have at least two representatives on the league’s Top 100 list next year.
NESN.com’s coverage of New England Patriots preseason is presented by Cross Insurance, protecting your team since 1954.