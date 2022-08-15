What NFL Stars Said About Mac Jones As Patriots QB Honored In Top 100

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones continues to have the support of his New England Patriots teammates, but the second-year quarterback clearly impressed opponents around the NFL, too.

That’s perhaps best depicted by Jones being selected No. 85 on the NFL’s Top 100 players, as revealed Sunday night on NFL Network. The NFL’s Top 100 players are voted on by players around the league.

Jones was praised by a handful of NFL players during the special on NFL Network, as shared by the league.

“Pro Bowl as a rookie, that’s always pretty impressive,” Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey said of Jones.

New Orleans Saints standout Demario Davis added: “What he did, especially down the back end of the season, positioned that team to move back to the standards that they’re used to. Definitely one of the most solid pickups in recent times in the league. His career is going to take off in a major way.”

Chandler Jones, formerly of the Cardinals and now of the Raiders, agreed: “I think he’s one hell of a player. He’s going to be good for the Patriots franchise for a very long time. I believe that.”

Jones’ former Alabama Crimson Tide teammate Jerry Jeudy saw a steady progression, too.