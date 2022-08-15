What Christian Barmore Said About Practice Fight With David Andrews

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Christian Barmore isn’t sweating his practice dustup with David Andrews.

Both players were kicked out of last Tuesday’s Patriots training camp practice after fighting during an 11-on-11 period. The exchange was legitimately heated, with Barmore and Andrews trading blows, going to the ground and taking a pile with them. Afterward, Devin McCourty expressed disappointment over the incident, saying it “won’t help” the Patriots win any games.

With the fight nearly a week in the rear-view mirror, Barmore was asked about it following Monday’s practice.

“That’s my brother — you know how football is,” Barmore said. “We buddies … that’s my guy.”

Barmore added: “Just a football thing. That’s my guy, that’s my OG. I learn every day from him. Real good player. It’s love.”

Andrews was a bit more reserved when asked about it.

“It’s just football,” the Patriots captain repeated twice.