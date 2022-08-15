What Christian Barmore Said About Practice Fight With David Andrews

FOXBORO, Mass. — Christian Barmore isn’t sweating his practice dustup with David Andrews.
Both players were kicked out of last Tuesday’s Patriots training camp practice after fighting during an 11-on-11 period. The exchange was legitimately heated, with Barmore and Andrews trading blows, going to the ground and taking a pile with them. Afterward, Devin McCourty expressed disappointment over the incident, saying it “won’t help” the Patriots win any games.
With the fight nearly a week in the rear-view mirror, Barmore was asked about it following Monday’s practice.
“That’s my brother — you know how football is,” Barmore said. “We buddies … that’s my guy.”
Barmore added: “Just a football thing. That’s my guy, that’s my OG. I learn every day from him. Real good player. It’s love.”
Andrews was a bit more reserved when asked about it.
“It’s just football,” the Patriots captain repeated twice.
That might be true, but it sure seemed as if there was a bit more going on for Andrews last week. The fight was his second scuffle of the day, and it came on the heels of the extended, impassioned speech he gave in an offense-only huddle following the previous day’s practice. Perhaps he was trying to set a tone and send a message to New England’s struggling offense.
As a team, the Patriots will look to send a big message Tuesday when they begin joint practices with the Carolina Panthers.
