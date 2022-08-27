What Red Sox’s Alex Cora Told Jarren Duran Before Sending Him Down

NESN Logo Sign In

One of the Boston Red Sox’s rookies received a harsh reality when he was optioned back down to the minor leagues, but he did not go empty-handed.

Before outfielder Jarren Duran was optioned to Triple-A Worcester as a corresponding move for activating second baseman Trevor Story, manager Alex Cora gave him two points of emphasis to work on.

“Cora said they want (Duran) to focus less on power and more on getting on base and improving defensively,” The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham tweeted Saturday.

Duran’s power stoke last season was well-documented but might have set him off course. The 25-year-old outfielder has always been known for his speed, not his power. Last season Duran started to get a little too power-happy and got away from the balanced approach that got him drafted.

Having an elite runner is an asset but the value decreases massively when he hits .220 with a .283 on-base percentage in 57 games. It shouldn’t have to be said but to be a weapon on the base paths… you actually have to get on base. Knocking down his 28.8% strikeout rate would be a great starting point.

As far as defense goes, he’s yet to make strides as an outfielder despite having years of experience at this point. His speed is hampered by poor jumps and inefficient routes taken to balls in the air. His arm leaves much to be desired and he’s overall been one of the lowest-rated outfielders in Major League Baseball this season.

Of the 97 outfielders that have logged at least 450 innings, Duran ranked No. 91 with minus-7 defensive runs saved.