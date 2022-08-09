How Taylor Hall’s Bruins Sentiments Have Made Pavel Zacha Excited

NESN Logo Sign In

Pavel Zacha expressed his excitement in regards to joining the Boston Bruins, and doing so alongside a number of familiar faces likely has aided in his comfortability.

Zacha not only is a fellow countryman to David Pastrnak, recently-signed David Krejci and other players from the Czech Republic, but he also shared time with Taylor Hall when playing for the New Jersey Devils. Hall, who previously played three-plus seasons with Zacha (2016-20), was one of the first to reach out to the forward upon Boston’s trade with New Jersey on July 13.

Hall’s welcome has Zacha looking forward to representing the Black and Gold.

“Yeah, I talked to him a couple times last year when we played play against each other and he also texted me, like one of the first guys, when I got traded,” Zacha said during a video conference Tuesday after signing a one-year deal with the Bruins.

“We had a really, really good relationship in Jersey and he just seemed excited to be part of the Bruins, especially talking to him during the season. He was like, what a team it is to be part of and what a culture to be a part of. He always said great things about Boston,” Zacha continued. “And then he invited me and he was like, ‘You’re really in a good spot with a good team with great players around you. So it’s gonna be a fun season.’ So that’s what he said to me that got me really excited, especially knowing a player like that, he really likes it here and appreciates the players and everyone around.

“So, you know, he really talked great things about Boston, so I’m excited to be here.”

Zacha, 25, spoke about his willingness to fit in however the Bruins needed him. His ability to play both the pivot role and on the wing prove a versatility Boston certainly could benefit from.