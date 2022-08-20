What We Learned About Patriots’ Play-Calling Mystery In Panthers Game

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Friday night’s preseason game between the Patriots and Panthers largely was a snoozefest. Mac Jones and New England’s offense didn’t do much outside of one big play, and Carolina mostly played backups.

On, and there weren’t any more fights — although that’s probably a good thing. The Patriots won, 20-10, for those who care.

However, the game might’ve offered the most evidence yet that Matt Patricia is line to be the Patriots’ offensive play-caller. Like last week, we tracked Patricia, Joe Judge and Bill Belichick throughout the preseason matchup.

Here’s everything that stood out:

— Patricia worked closely with Jones and the receivers throughout warmups. Reminder: He’s listed as an offensive line coach.

— During Carolina’s first drive, Patricia stood near Patriots offensive linemen while Judge, listed as the quarterbacks coach, talked with the QBs.

— Patricia clearly called plays during New England’s first drive, which went absolutely nowhere. Judge stood roughly 20 yards away on the edge of the sideline. Belichick just sort of paced around.