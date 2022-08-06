What We Learned From Patriots’ Training Camp Game Simulation

DE Henry Anderson

DT Lawrence Guy

DT Davon Godchaux

OLB Anfernee Jennings

ILB Raekwon McMillan

ILB Ja’Whaun Bentley

CB Terrance Mitchell

CB Jalen Mills

Slot CB Jonathan Jones

S Adrian Phillips

S Devin McCourty

Dugger replaced Jones after one play, with the Patriots sending in their frequently used big nickel (aka three-safety) package. Barmore, Wilson and Uche checked in on the first passing down.

Jennings was starting in place of Pro Bowler Matthew Judon, who’s missed the last two practices. Anderson’s spot might have been filled by Wise had the latter been healthy. Wise, who’s been limited for much of camp, interestingly was on Team White, but he spent practice roaming the sideline and did not play.

On Team Blue’s second defensive series, Butler and Jonathan Jones were the outside corners, with rookie Marcus Jones manning the slot. Barmore and Uche also replaced Guy and Jennings, respectively.

Uche later was ejected from practice along with Herron after the two scuffled after the whistle early in the second half.

Marcus Jones’ inclusion on the starters’ squad was noteworthy. He and Strange and were the only rookies tabbed for Team Blue, with fellow 2021 draftees like Thornton and Jack Jones playing for Team White despite seeing reps with the top units in camp.

Defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington appeared to call defensive plays for the blue team, with linebackers coach Steve Belichick doing so for the white team. Steve Belichick has been the Patriots’ primary defensive play-caller, so having Covington handle those duties for the starting was an interesting development.

It’s important to remember we’re still nearly a month away from cutdown day — with three preseason games and two rounds of joint practices still to go — so fans shouldn’t view every player on Team Blue as a roster lock. A lot can change between now and Aug. 30.

But this practice did provide the clearest look yet at where the Patriots’ depth chart currently stands.

