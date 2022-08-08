When Did Patrice Bergeron Reveal Return? Bruins Captain Notes Timeframe

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney expressed optimism whenever he was asked about the potential return of Patrice Bergeron, and for good reason.

Sweeney and the Bruins officially announced the return of Bergeron on a one-year, team-friendly deal Monday. But the captain’s decision had been confirmed approximately one month ago before the start of NHL free agency July 13, Bergeron shared.

“Honestly, my decision has been made even before free agency,” Bergeron said Monday during a virtual press conference with reporters. “I let (Sweeney) know, like I told him I would, so they would make whatever moves they wanted to make. And so they could plan ahead and work on things they had to work on.

“So it didn’t influence me, to be honest with you,” Bergeron continued in reference to Boston’s quiet offseason. “I wanted to come back because I knew I had something to give and wanted to come back. And with the Bruins because it’s my team, I love the city, I love the team, I love the guys, and I wanted to do something special with them.”

It further confirmed Bergeron’s sentiments from minutes earlier when he acknowledged his mind was made up before attending the wedding of longtime Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask this month.

Ultimately, it took some cap gymnastics in order to get Bergeron officially on the books.

Bergeron, who will enter his 19th season with the organization, expressed his excitement about being back with the team.