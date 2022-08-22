Where Celtics Land On ESPN Power Rankings Heading Into New Season

NESN Logo Sign In

After falling short in the NBA Finals in June, the Boston Celtics went out and made two notable additions this offseason.

By giving up practically nothing to acquire Malcolm Brogdon and signing Danilo Gallinari in free agency, the Celtics are viewed by many as the favorite to win the championship for the 2022-23 season. Caesars Sportsbook gives the Celtics the best title odds at +450.

But that wasn’t enough to convince ESPN’s staff to put the Celtics in the top spot in their power rankings ahead of the upcoming season. That distinction belongs to the team the Celtics lost to in the Finals: the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors edged out the No. 2 Celtics again despite losing Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. in free agency. To fill those spots, Golden State brought in Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green while keeping their core in place, which should make the Warriors “just as dangerous” as last year, according to ESPN’s Kendra Andrews.

This is how ESPN’s Tim Bontemps explained Boston’s ranking:

“After struggling offensively during the playoffs, Boston added two significant weapons — guard Malcolm Brogdon and forward Danilo Gallinari — without sacrificing a single player from the eight-man rotation that got the Celtics to last season’s NBA Finals. Barring any blockbuster moves, Boston will go into next season as one of the deepest teams in the NBA.”

The only thing that might change the Celtics’ ranking is what ends up happening with Kevin Durant. But Boston now seems intent on sticking with Jaylen Brown and not trading for the 12-time All-Star.