Where CT Sun Rank In Latest WNBA Power Rankings As Playoffs Near

The WNBA released its Week 13 power rankings Monday, and the Connecticut Sun stood pat.

With no movement from the prior week, the Sun currently rank third across the 12 teams. They trail the Chicago Sky and Las Vegas Aces, who moved up into the No. 1 slot and passed the Sky this week.

The Sun are one of five teams that have already clinched a spot in the quickly approaching playoffs and have only lost to the top-two teams (the Sky and Aces) since returning to play July 13 following the All-Star break.

ESPN’s WNBA power rankings also had the Sun ranked third this week. The network made note of Sun signee Bria Hartley suffering a season-ending torn ACL injury July 24 in a game against the Minnesota Lynx. ESPN also added that Connecticut is a team that can rally through injury, having proven so time and time again.

Sun guard and captain Jasmine Thomas has been out for the majority of this season also with a torn ACL, and the team has competed at a high level despite being without her. Connecticut won all three games during the week reigning WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones in the league’s health and safety protocol. The Sun did well last season when forward Alyssa Thomas was out with a torn Achilles.

Thomas reflected on the Sun’s ability to be resilient without key players following her history-making triple-double July 22.

“We know what it feels like to play without somebody, and everybody steps up and pitches in,” the 6-foot-2 forward said, as seen on NESN+ postgame coverage.