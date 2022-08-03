Where Newest Acquisitions Rank In Red Sox’s Updated Top 30 Prospects

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox made a flurry of moves to walk the line of buying and selling prior to the Major League Baseball trade deadline.

While the organization’s strategy was questioned by some, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom believes he enhanced his current roster and the farm system in just a few days.

Let’s take a look at where the new additions to the farm system rank among their peers:

All rankings provided by MLB Pipeline.

Enmanuel Valdez, INF/OF, No. 28 Prospect

Valdez was the headline return in the Christian Vázquez trade with the Houston Astros. The 23-year-old utility man will make his first start with Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday, playing second base and batting cleanup.

The left-handed hitter has played every position except pitcher and center field in his minor league career and is experiencing a breakout year at the plate. The 5-foot-9, 191-pound slugger is hitting .327 with 26 doubles, one triple and 21 home runs. He has 77 RBIs with a 1.016 OPS in 82 games.

Not only is Valdez a top 30 prospect, but he’s already carving up Triple-A and has a projected MLB debut of 2023. It wouldn’t be surprising if he made the jump a year early for a potential playoff run, especially if Trevor Story remains out.