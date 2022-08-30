Reminder: Here’s Where Patriots Are In NFL Waiver-Wire Order

NESN Logo Sign In

Just because the New England Patriots have revealed their initial 53-man roster doesn’t mean they’re done adding and subtracting.

Players with less than four years of accrued service time released prior to Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline are subject to waivers. If a team enters a claim for a player and none of the teams ahead of them in the waiver order do the same, they will get that player. It’s worth noting that teams can claim as many players as they want without worrying about them dropping to teams lower in the order.

The waiver order mirrors the final overall standings from last season, including the playoffs. In other words: It’s what the NFL draft order would’ve been without trades.

Thus, the Patriots currently are 21st in the waiver-wire order.

Here’s the full list:

Teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday to enter claims for players currently available on waivers.