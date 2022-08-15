Where Patriots’ Mac Jones Lands On NFL’s Top 100 Players List

NESN Logo Sign In

Well, that didn’t take long.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made his debut on the NFL’s Top 100 players list Sunday, ranking No. 85 in his first year of eligibility.

He helped get the @Patriots back to the playoffs in 2021 as a rookie ?



Jones’ rookie season had plenty of accolades, with this honor serving as an unofficial cap. The Patriots’ signal-caller finished year one with a 10-7 record, while completing 67.6% of his passes for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns. He led New England back to the playoffs following a year off, finished second in AP Offensive Rookie of the Year voting and made his first ever Pro-Bowl appearance.

Jones ranked ahead of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (No. 99) and other notable names like Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (No. 95), Buffalo Bills defender Von Miller (No. 93) and Odell Beckham Jr. (No. 90).

The Patriots’ two representatives on the 2021 list (J.C. Jackson at No. 49 and Stephon Gilmore at No. 47) are no longer with the team.