Where Patriots Rank In ESPN NFL Preseason Power Rankings

Calling an NFL team “mediocre” is mean. That’s what power rankings are for, so you can do that without actually saying the words directly. Case in point, the New England Patriots’ position on ESPN’s preseason NFL power rankings.

ESPN’s “NFL Nation” reporters gathered to put together a final preseason ranking before the start of the 2022-23 season, and the Patriots find themselves smack-dab in the middle of the group at No. 16.

Here is how ESPN’s Mike Reiss explained the position.

It is still unclear whether (Matt) Patricia will be calling the offensive plays, but he’s clearly one of the top coaches on that side of the ball as the transition is made from Josh McDaniels to a “new offense.” Patricia has had the walkie-talkie as the primary communicator to the QBs in practice more than anyone else, but those close to the situation insist that no decision has been made on who will call the plays. Nonetheless, if the offense falters, it won’t stop many from pointing fingers toward Patricia for answers why.

Much has been made about New England’s offense and its struggle to find footing throughout training camp. And those continued struggles seem to have hindered the public image of New England headed into the upcoming season. A playoff team from one year ago, the Patriots are the 10th highest rated team in the AFC in ESPN’s rankings. That won’t be enough to make a second-consecutive appearance in the postseason.

Though there will continue to be plenty of worry surrounding the offensive unit into the season, Patriots fans may be able to find solace in the fact that one former player isn’t hitting the panic button just yet.