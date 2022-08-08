Where Red Sox Land On ESPN’s MLB Farm Systems Power Rankings

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox farm system was not in the greatest shape when Chaim Bloom first arrived to Boston back in late October of 2019.

But in the two-plus years since Bloom took over as the club’s chief baseball officer, the Red Sox have made some pretty significant strides when it comes to their prospect pool.

This notion is reflected in a Major League Baseball farm systems power ranking put out by ESPN on Monday. Boston checks in at No. 13, largely because of three of the organization’s most recent first-round draft picks.

“The Red Sox had a confusing trade deadline, holding J.D. Martinez and Nathan Eovaldi, trading Christian Vázquez and Jake Diekman, and adding Eric Hosmer and Tommy Pham,” Kiley McDaniel wrote. “The Hosmer deal included flipping longtime left-handing pitching prospect Jay Groome to San Diego for second baseman Max Ferguson and CF Corey Rosier while Vázquez netted Enmanuel Valdez and Wilyer Abreu; all four added prospects are more depth pieces than impact types. The draft class was solid, led by prep position players shortstop Mikey Romero, outfielder Roman Anthony, catcher Brooks Brannon and shortstop Cutter Coffey. Three former prep position player top picks — shortstop Marcelo Mayer, second baseman Nick Yorke and first baseman Triston Casas — still pace the system.”

Mayer, specifically, isn’t only touted as the Red Sox’s top prospect, but also one of the best in baseball. The 19-year-old took the latest step in his professional development Monday when he was promoted to High-A Greenville.