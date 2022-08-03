Why Alex Cora Chose Rich Hill, Not Brayan Bello, For Red Sox-Astros Finale

NESN Logo Sign In

Brayan Bello originally was slated to start for the Red Sox on Wednesday in their finale against the Astros, but there was a last-minute change.

Boston announced Rich Hill would make his first start since July 1 against Houston at Minute Maid Park, bumping Bello. But the young pitcher will come out of the bullpen, much like he did when the Red Sox used Austin Davis as an opener last week. It worked well the first time around, and Bello looked confident on the mound.

Manager Alex Cora explained the decision prior to first pitch.

“We need to reset the bullpen (Wednesday),” Cora told reporters, per MassLive. “Hopefully, (Hill) can go five and then the kid (Bello) comes back and gives us four, gives us 27 outs and we have the lead. Where we’re at bullpen-wise, we needed length and it felt right going with Rich today.”

Bello owns an 8.82 ERA across four outings, three of them starts, but he’s ready to build off his last strong outing in hopes to help sweep the Astros.

First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. on NESN.