Why David Andrews Helped Coach Patriots’ O-Line In Preseason Opener

FOXBORO, Mass. — Several different voices were coaching the Patriots’ offensive line during last Thursday’s preseason opener.

One of them was wearing a blue No. 60 jersey.

Held out of game action against the New York Giants along with most of New England’s starters, center David Andrews spent his evening serving as a de facto assistant O-line coach. He often could be seen addressing his position mates between offensive series while Matt Patricia handled duties related to offensive play-calling.

Patricia called plays for the first two Patriots possessions, and O-line assistant Billy Yates was not present on the sideline until the second half, leaving a leadership void. Patricia appreciated Andrews’ help.

“That’s great when you have veteran players like that,” the Patriots’ first-year O-line coach said before Monday’s training camp practice. “(It) was good for me in the game to be able to have him and (fellow center) James Ferentz, who obviously played in the game. Those are two veteran players for us at the center position, which is a position that has all of that knowledge to be able to communicate out to the other players.

“Both of those guys have done a phenomenal job throughout training camp and through the spring of providing that leadership and that veteran communication to everybody. It’s been really great.”

Andrews, who provided similar in-game assistance while he was sidelined with blood clots during the 2019 season, viewed his coaching cameo as a way to pitch in while he wasn’t participating.