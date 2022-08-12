Why Fenway Park Continues To Bring Best Out Of Red Sox’s Eric Hosmer

NESN Logo Sign In

Eric Hosmer’s debut at Fenway Park as a member of the Boston Red Sox earlier this week was interrupted after having to leave the game due to a left knee contusion.

Hosmer returned to the lineup Thursday and this time got the full experience while playing a massive role in Boston’s 4-3 win over the Orioles.

The left-handed first baseman went 2-for-3 in the contest, including providing the game-deciding hit in the bottom of the sixth when he laced a two-out double to deep center field to score J.D. Martinez all the way from first to break up a 3-3 deadlock.

“It feels good to contribute,” Hosmer said, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “Coming over to a new club, coming over to a new home stadium, you want to contribute right away. You want to try to settle in as quick as possible, and that certainly helps. Felt good tonight. Felt good to win over everything. But felt like I put some good swings on the ball, so nice to get results.”

From the looks of it, Hosmer, who the Red Sox acquired from the San Diego Padres prior to the Major League Baseball trade deadline, seems more than comfortable in his new home at Fenway Park. In his career at the stadium, the 32-year-old is batting .356 (37-for-104) with three home runs and five doubles in 26 games, according to MassLive’s Christopher Smith.

Hosmer explained why he feels Fenway brings the best out of him.

“It really incentives hitters to go through the middle, stay left-center field,” Hosmer said. “I feel like for me personally, when I’m going good, those are my strengths. Just kind of keeps me working through the middle of the field and I think that can kind of be the approach for me from here on out, especially at home games.”