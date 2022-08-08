Why Patrice Bergeron Continues To Take Team-Friendly Contracts

NESN Logo Sign In

Patrice Bergeron will return to the Bruins for a 19th season.

The Boston center signed a one-year deal to return to the Black and Gold. The deal carries a $2.5 million base salary with incentives that could earn him another $2.5 million. However, the deal is actually much more team-friendly when looking at the details.

The reported base is technically $1.5 million with a $1 million signing bonus. If Bergeron plays 10 games, he can make an additional $2.5 million.

During a Monday press conference, the 37-year-old future Hall of Famer was asked why he continues to take team-friendly contracts.

“It’s a good question. I think you hope that — that?s the thing,” Bergeron told reporters. “To me, hockey is all about the team success and ultimately wining, and that’s what really makes the difference between a good career and a great career. And it’s the friendships that you build. It’s the memories that last a lifetime. The dollar sign obviously, I’m not going to say that we’re not well paid. We are extremely and beyond what I ever dreamed of, as far as salary goes.

“That being said, I think leaving a few on the table to make sure you’re a competitive team and you’re a good team and that it carries on for years, I think that to me makes a big difference. And I think that’s how we want to play the game. You want to play the game to win. You want to play the game to be successful. You want to play the game to have friendships and memories.

“And I think that’s the one thing that you hope people buy into. And I think this team and guys, even the younger guys, have been really buying in. You hope that this carries on. It didn’t start with me or (David Krejci). It?s really beyond my years and I think it’s great to have in a historical franchise like the Bruins.”