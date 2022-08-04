Why Patriots Are Encouraged By Bailey Zappe In QB’s First Training Camp

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots hope Bailey Zappe is nothing more than a clipboard-holder this season. But the fourth-round rookie is seeing plenty of action in training camp.

With veteran backup Brian Hoyer missing five of New England’s first eight camp practices and sitting out 11-on-11 drills in two others, Zappe has taken on a larger-than-expected workload in his first NFL summer.

The Western Kentucky product has been far from perfect, but head coach Bill Belichick is encouraged by the growth he’s shown thus far.

“He’s making progress every day,” Belichick said before Thursday’s practice. “Every day’s a learning day for him. Every day’s a good day — he does some things better, then we put some new things in. Sometimes that’s a process, depending on what it is and how familiar he is with it and how comfortable he is with it.

“But he’s gotten better every day. Hopefully, that’ll continue. Sometimes it levels off, sometimes it drops off, sometimes it climbs higher, so we’ll just have to see. But he’s good to work with.”

Zappe has piloted the Patriots’ second-team offense for most of camp and, with the team wanting to avoid wearing out Mac Jones, has even outrepped New England’s second-year starter in some practices. That was the case Tuesday, when Zappe took 23 reps in 11-on-11s to Jones’ 17, and again Wednesday, when Zappe logged 31 11-on-11 reps and went 12-for-16 passing to Jones’ 23 and 10-for-12.

That pendulum swung back toward Jones on Thursday.