Why Patriots Cutdown Day ‘Absolutely’ Weighs On Bill Belichick

With hours to go before the NFL’s 53-man roster cutdown deadline, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked a simple question:

Does having to cut a large swath of New England players at this time each year weigh on him emotionally?

Short answer: “Absolutely. Without a doubt.”

This is a difficult day even for Belichick, who became known for ruthlessly prioritizing team success over personal relationships as he built the Patriots’ dynasty. His explanation of why, given during his Tuesday morning Zoom call, lasted more than four minutes and featured nearly 600 words.

Here’s a full transcript of the Patriots coach’s response:

“Everybody knows what the situation is when we go into it. We have 90 players. We go to 53. Thirty-seven of the 90 can’t be on the team. Whichever 37 they are, that’s another conversation, but 37 of the 90 can’t make the 53-man roster. We all know that this is a production business, and it’s very competitive, and when you join the National Football League, you know what that’s going to be. You’re one of 90; you have to earn a spot as one of the 53. So there’s no new rules, ground rules — there’s nothing new there.

“The actual process is very difficult for all of us — myself, certainly assistant coaches who have established a close relationship with their players and respect for their players because of their effort, work ethic and commitment that they make to the team. But ultimately, 37 of those 90 players can’t be with the team. It’s always difficult to talk to those players about the fact that they’ve done a lot, they’ve contributed a lot, they’ve worked hard, they’ve put a lot into it, but 37 of the 90 — or now 27 of the 90 with the roster being at 80 — are not going to be on the 53-man roster.