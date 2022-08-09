Why Pavel Zacha Was Content In Signing One-Year Deal With Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

Pavel Zacha is excited to get to work in Boston, and the former New Jersey Devil appears to be excited about his future with the Bruins, as well.

The 25-year-old signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal Monday and avoided arbitration. The Bruins acquired Zacha — a restricted free agent — from the Devils on July 13 in exchange for Erik Haula.

Zacha spoke during a video conference Tuesday, and gave an optimistic view on not getting a multi-year deal done with Boston.

“Well, we talked about it with my agent, and I think we kind of made a decision on just focusing on this one year,” Zacha told reporters. “With bringing in guys like (Patrice Bergeron) and (David) Krejci, it’s having a big chance of having a good year as a team. And I think that was the biggest thing from both sides, just focusing on one year. And if everything goes well, they know that I want to stay in Boston for a long time. So, I think there was more focus on just staying here for one year and focusing on the season.”

Zacha spoke more on his contract adding, “I think we met where we wanted. I think I got exactly what I wanted for a contract there with — I think helping the team. And I think I can help them for next season and just trying to get the best of a team as possible so we can all play. And it’s all about winning for us next season. So, I think it was a good deal.”

As Zacha noted, Bergeron and Krejci also were signed by the Bruins on Monday. Bergeron continued his approach of putting the team first and not prioritizing financial needs, and Zacha shared a similar sentiment Tuesday.

“I think we know how good Boston always was,” Zacha said. “Especially when I played against Boston, you saw what the really good players make here. And you can tell it’s a winning culture and something that — if the team’s willing to win, it’s something that you do with players. And when it starts with the captain, it’s really nice. And I think on this team, everyone I talked to, it’s all about winning. So, it’s really exciting for me to be here.”