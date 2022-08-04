Why Red Sox Newcomer Eric Hosmer Didn’t Approve Trade To Nationals

NESN Logo Sign In

Eric Hosmer took matters into his own hands to dictate the next chapter of his Major League Baseball career.

Hosmer reportedly was in the first iteration of the Padres-Nationals blockbuster that sent Juan Soto to San Diego. But the veteran first baseman had a no-trade clause in his contract and declined to approve a relocation to the nation’s capital.

Upon that version of the Soto deal falling through, the Boston Red Sox acted fast and acquired Hosmer, a pair of prospects and cash considerations from the Padres in exchange for 2016 first-round draft pick Jay Groome. During a radio appearance Wednesday on 93.7 The Fan in San Diego, Hosmer’s agent, Scott Boras, explained why the four-time Gold Glove winner exercised his contractual right and vetoed a trade to the Nationals.

“Athletes, when they become free agents, they want to have a little more control over where they play, and who they play for,” Boras told host Sam Levitt, as transcribed by Audacy. “And, certainly, in Eric’s contract, he had a list of teams that he did not want to go to, because he didn’t want to be in a rebuild. He wanted to be in a competitive environment, and we’re very happy that the Padres ownership got involved, and helped trade him to a team that allowed him that opportunity.”

Boston is a great landing spot for Hosmer, whose services at first base are greatly needed by the club. Furthermore, the 32-year-old is going from one Wild Card race to another, as the Red Sox currently are only three games back of a playoff spot.

Hosmer is set to join his new team Thursday in Kansas City, where he spent the first seven years of his big league career and won a World Series in 2015.