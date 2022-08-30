Why Stephen A. Smith Believes New 49ers Deal Is ‘Bad Look’ For Jimmy Garoppolo

NESN Logo Sign In

The new contract arrangement between Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers was depicted by most NFL media members as a win-win situation for the quarterback and team.

Stephen A. Smith, however, believes only one side came out of Monday night’s development looking good.

After months and months of rumors about Garoppolo’s potential San Francisco exit, it turns out the veteran signal-caller will begin the 2022 NFL season on the Niners’ roster. Garoppolo and the 49ers reportedly have agreed to a restructured one-year deal that will make the 30-year-old the league’s highest-paid backup QB and give him plenty of freedom when it comes to his football future.

It’s not a terrible spot for Garoppolo to be in, but Stephen A. Smith nonetheless took aim at the ninth-year pro during Tuesday’s episode of “First Take.”

“You’re a backup,” Smith said on ESPN. “Jimmy G is a backup. He signed as a backup. Jimmy G has completed, like, 67% of his passes in his career. Jimmy G’s record is 33-14 as a starter. Jimmy G was the quarterback for a Super Bowl team and is fresh off a trip to the NFC Championship Game and nobody wanted him as a starter! Pause on that for a second. Thirty-three and 14 as a starter, a Super Bowl appearance, two NFC Championship Game appearances — fresh off of one — and no one wanted him as a starter. That is a very bad look for you, the individual, because what it says is we won in spite of you, not because of you.”

Smith added: “We all know the reputation of Kyle Shanahan. He’s one of the best coaches in the business. There is nothing to debate. Him having a quarterback in his hands is a beautiful thing. Not only is there somebody starting ahead of Jimmy G, it was the dude that was drafted when Jimmy G took you to the Super Bowl! They drafted Trey Lance after Jimmy G took them to the Super Bowl. This is an indictment against Jimmy. It’s great for the 49ers — what a security blanket.”

Smith didn’t incorporate much nuance in explaining what led to Garoppolo sticking with the 49ers for the time being. San Francisco reportedly maintained a fairly high asking price for Garoppolo, who underwent shoulder surgery in March. By the time Garoppolo was a sensible trade target, most teams already had solidified their starting QB situation.