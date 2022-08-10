Will Mac Jones Play Vs. Giants In Patriots’ First Preseason Game?

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — There are myriad questions facing the Patriots ahead of Thursday night’s preseason opener against the New York Giants.

How will the new-look offense fare after an at-times ugly training camp? Which cornerbacks will separate themselves in one of New England’s most competitive roster battles? Will the rookies — Cole Strange, Tyquan Thornton, Marcus and Jack Jones, etc. — be up to the task?

And the simplest one: Who will actually play, and for how long?

Head coach Bill Belichick was asked before Tuesday’s practice whether starting quarterback Mac Jones will see action against the Giants. His response: “We haven’t even had those conversations yet.”

Last year, the Patriots played their offensive starters — which at the time included quarterback Cam Newton — for the first two series of the preseason. They then left their top offensive line in for one additional drive with Jones and a collection of backup skill players.

If they follow that same blueprint, we can expect to see at least a handful of snaps for Jones, the Patriots’ retooled starting O-line and top skill players like Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor, Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith.

That group has looked disjointed throughout the summer, with the line, in particular, struggling to adjust to the Patriots’ new offensive scheme. Communication has been a persistent problem up front, leading to blocking breakdowns and frustration for Jones.