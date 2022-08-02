Will Tom Brady Be Punished For Tampering? NFL Weighs In On Matter

NESN Logo Sign In

The NFL has stripped an organization of its first-round pick three times. All three scandals have involved Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

The league has levied a heavy punishment on the Miami Dolphins for multiple cases of tampering. The team tampered with Brady as a member of not just the Bucs but the New England Patriots as well in 2019-20. They also tampered with former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton before he retired.

The Dolphins lost their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick for violating the integrity of the game and owner Stephen Ross was suspended through Oct. 17 and fined $1,500,000 million according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

With the punishments being dealt, it begs the question: Is Brady next?

According to the latest source, he appears to be getting out scot-free.

“NFL league spokesperson Brian McCarthy tells me that Tom Brady will not incur any sort of punishment for the Dolphins’ tampering,” ESPN’s Jenna Laine tweeted Tuesday.

Brady’s only suspension was four games for the infamous Deflategate back in 2016.