WNBA Star Brittney Griner Sentenced To Nine Years In Russian Prison

WNBA star Brittney Griner was dealt a harsh punishment by the Russian judicial system.

Griner brought vape cartridges and cannabis oil into the country on Feb. 17 on her way to play for the UMMC Ekaterinburg, a Russian women’s basketball team. Instead, she was arrested and has been held captive ever since.

The 31-year-old basketball star was charged with drug possession and smuggling, and will now face close to the highest punishment. Griner has been sentenced to nine years in prison, just one year shy of the max sentence for the allegations brought upon her.

Griner’s best hope to have her time in prison cut short will involve a prison swap, an idea U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken already has proposed.

Until then, Griner will be forced to sit tight and hope the United States can find a way to bring her home.