WWE Board Finds Vince McMahon Contributed To Donald Trump’s Charity

In the WWE board’s investigation of $19.6 million of unrecorded company expenses, it was revealed $5 million of contributions were made to Donald Trump’s charity in 2007 and 2009.

McMahon resigned from WWE on July 22 amid allegations he paid millions of dollars in hush money to multiple women to keep quiet about affairs and other misconduct. In security filings, WWE said the $19.6 million that came out of McMahon’s pocket should have been disclosed because the transactions benefited the company he was chairman of.

The majority of the payments stem from non-disclosure agreements signed by the women who have accused McMahon and former executive John Laurinaitis. But a $5 million payment was said to be unrelated to the NDAs.

The Wall Street Journal’s Joe Palazzolo reported Wednesday “people familiar with the board investigation said the $5 million represented charitable donations to the now-dissolved Donald J. Trump Foundation in the same two years that the then-real-estate developer made appearances at WWE televised events.”

Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston did a breakdown of IRS filings on Aug. 11, which can be read here.

Palazzolo added about the payments: “An attorney for WWE said the payments to Mr. Trump should have been booked as business expenses because Mr. McMahon was a principal shareholder and the payments benefited the company. He declined to say why the payments benefited WWE.”

Trump appeared at WrestleMania 23 in 2007 as part of the “Battle of the Billionaires” storyline where the former United States President and McMahon chose a representative and the loser would have their head shaved. In 2009, Trump appeared on Raw where he “bought” the brand in storyline and later sold it back to McMahon.