WWE Star Becky Lynch Posts Workout Photo After Shoulder Injury

Becky Lynch may have suffered a shoulder injury at SummerSlam, but it’ll take more than that to hold down “The Man.”

The former Raw Women’s Champion suffered a separated shoulder injury during her match against Bianca Belair on July 30. Fightful Select reported Lynch suffered the injury early in the match and continued to work through it.

The injury is expected to take the Raw star out for “several months.” On the following episode of Raw, Lynch cut a promo, while wearing an arm sling, confirming the injury.

Lynch had turned babyface after her match against Belair, and on the Aug. 1 episode of Raw, Lynch reaffirmed the mutual respect. Lynch was later laid out in a backstage segment involving Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY — the segment was WWE’s way to write off Lynch as she recovers from her injury.

Despite the shoulder injury, Lynch showed Wednesday she’s not simply sitting on the couch during her time away.

“We don?t stop working,” Lynch tweeted. “We simply adjust the work.”

We don?t stop working. We simply adjust the work. pic.twitter.com/YeS1VCHCBa — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 3, 2022

Lynch’s star power will be missed in WWE, but Paul “Triple H” Levesque appears to be pivoting through the trio of Bayley, Kai and SKY.