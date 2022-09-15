Red Sox’s Alex Cora Praises Brayan Bello’s Growth As Pitcher

NESN Logo Sign In

Wednesday was a night to forget for the Red Sox on the defensive end, but Brayan Bello continues to be a bright spot for Boston.

The 23-year-old went five innings and gave up three (unearned) runs off six hits. He also struck out six batters and only walked one. Despite the solid outing, the Red Sox fell short to the New York Yankees, 5-3, at Fenway Park.

“He was good,” Cora told reporters on Bello’s performance, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Tough lineup, they controlled the strike zone, and he gave us five innings. We didn’t play good defense behind him in that inning, and they scored three, but I think overall, that fourth inning was good. Second and Third after they did the double steal, made some pitches and got out of it. He keeps growing, few curveballs today as part of the mix. He doing an outstanding job. He keeps getting better.”

Bello was seen getting some mentorship from Rich Hill in the Red Sox dugout on Tuesday. The rookie commented on how the guidance helped him Wednesday and will contribute to his growth in the future.

“I’ve been practicing my curveball the past few days, and I was able to throw it today, twice, against lefties,” Bello told reporters through a translator, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I think that’s a pitch I’m going to add to my repertoire in the future.”

Bello will hope to earn the second win of his major league career when he takes on the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.