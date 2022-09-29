Aaron Judge Hits Home Run No. 61, Ties Roger Maris’ AL Record

NESN Logo Sign In

It took a week, but Aaron Judge has finally hit home run No. 61 to tie Roger Maris’ American League single-season record.

The record stood for 61 years, but the Yankees star had been without a dinger since his 60th on Sept. 20. But when New York was tied, 3-3, with the Toronto Blue Jays heading into the seventh inning, it was Judge who lifted up the Bronx Bombers with a two-run home run.

61 years since 61.



Aaron Judge has written his name alongside Roger Maris in baseball's record books. pic.twitter.com/1V4Gums34C — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 29, 2022

Judge’s name will stand in the record books with a fellow Yankees legend, and now the watch is on for Judge to break the record. The Maris family has been with Judge the whole way through, and the broadcast caught their reaction in the stands at the Rogers Centre.

The retrieval of the ball will not be a story this time around, with the ball landing in Toronto’s bullpen, but for bettors, they cashed in $365 off +265 odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Fans and bettors will have to hope teams continue to pitch to Judge to see more history made with seven games left in New York’s season.