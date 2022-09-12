Adrian Phillips Injury: Kyle Dugger Optimistic About Patriots Safety

NESN Logo Sign In

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Patriots might’ve dodged a bullet with Adrian Phillips.

The Patriots safety, one of the more underrated players on New England’s roster, exited Sunday’s 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins with a ribs injury and didn’t return. The injury occurred on the play directly before Jaylen Waddle’s fourth-down touchdown in the waning moments of the first half at Hard Rock Stadium.

After the game, safety Kyle Dugger said he didn’t know much about Phillips’ situation, but also indicated that Phillips wasn’t seriously hurt.

“You’d have to ask him,” Dugger said in the Patriots locker room. “I’m not 100% sure, but I think he’s gonna be all right.”

Phillips is one of the more important defenders on New England’s defense. If he’s forced to miss anytime, safeties Jabrill Peppers and Joshuah Bledsoe likely would see increased roles.

The Patriots will visit the Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday.