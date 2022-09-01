AFC Scout Offers Blunt Assessment Of Struggling Patriots Offense

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s not just reporters and fans who are down on the Patriots offense. People around the NFL don’t like what they’ve seen, either.

Mac Jones and company struggled throughout training camp, to put it mildly. Amid coaching upheaval and the installation of a new scheme, the Patriots offensive line never looked right and Jones seemingly regressed. The low point occurred last Friday night when New England looked completely anemic against the Las Vegas Raiders in preseason action.

On Thursday, Douk Kyed of Pro Football Focus quoted an AFC scout who’d studied the Patriots offense this summer. Their assessment was both blunt and concerning.

“They are not good,” the scout told Kyed.

Externally, the Patriots are insisting that everything is fine and that progress is being made. Jones on Wednesday said New England has “ironed out” some of its issues.

We’ll find out if there’s any truth to that Sept. 11 when the Patriots visit the Miami Dolphins for their regular season opener.