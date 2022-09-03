Alex Cora Claims Red Sox Will ‘Find Ways’ To Play Connor Wong

NESN Logo Sign In

After a heroic final two innings on Thursday, the Boston Red Sox came through with an offensive clinic against the Texas Rangers on Friday at Fenway Park.

Boston’s lineup attacked Rangers starter Dallas Keuchel, charging seven earned runs to his pitching line alongside seven hits through his 4 2/3 innings of work on the mound.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora revealed that Friday’s catcher Connor Wong would see some more big league action, after an impressive showing against the Rangers, which included the 26-year-old belting his first career home run in the majors.

“I think, probably last year he hit a home run in spring training straight center that I was like impressed,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “He looks a lot stronger than last year. He’s been swinging the bat well, catching up with fastballs. Behind the plate, he’s really good. … He’s in command of the whole situation. Doesn’t panic.”

Cora added: “He’ll play. We’ll find ways to get at-bats and keep rolling but he’s swinging the bat really, really well.”

Wong, who made his first major league appearance since July 17 against the New York Yankees, went 1-for-4 on Friday with a two-run home run — a no-doubter in the seventh inning off Rangers right-hander A.J. Alexy.

“It was really nice,” Wong told NESN’s Jahmai Webster during the network’s postgame coverage. “It wasn’t a cheap one either, so that’s even better. .. I was fortunate enough to get a pitch and put a good swing on it.”