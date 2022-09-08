Alex Cora Explains What Tommy Pham Has Brought To Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Tommy Pham has been a consistent bat since his arrival in Boston, becoming a player the Red Sox can rely on.

Despite the loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Wednesday, the 34-year-old outfielder was 2-for-4 at the plate. The offensive struggles were on the mind of Alex Cora after the game — the Red Sox left 10 runners on base — but Boston’s manager explained what Pham has brought to the club.

“Quality at-bats, controls the strike zone, hits the ball hard, plays with intensity — seems like every repetition from 2:00 p.m. all the way to the last pitch he sees that night, there’s intent,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “There’s conviction, and we’re very pleased with the way he has handled this and the way he has played.”

Pham has been a “perfect fit” for Boston and has been what the Red Sox needed, especially at the lead-off spot. Since being acquired at the Major League Baseball trade deadline, Pham has batted .267 with a .762 OPS. He has also added in five home runs and 17 RBIs.

The Red Sox will hope to bounce back Friday when they take on the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards, and Pham will likely play a part in that bounce back.