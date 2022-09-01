Alex Cora Explains Why Red Sox Haven’t Called Up Triston Casas

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox fans will have to continue to wait for a Triston Casas call up.

Major League Baseball rosters expanded Thursday, with each team becoming eligible to increase their roster totals from 26 to 28 players. The Red Sox made a pair of additions from Triple-A Worcester to increase their roster to 28 players, but one player was notably missing — No. 2 prospect Triston Casas.

Casas has long been a fan favorite when it comes to potential call ups. His absence from the Red Sox roster following its expansion raised questions, so manager Alex Cora attempted to provide answers prior to Thursday’s game against the Texas Rangers.

“He’s eventually going to be a part of this. Whether it’s a few days, or months or next year at one point, he’s part of the future,” Cora said, as seen on NESN pregame coverage. “But this is the route we’re going. He’s doing an outstanding job. There’s a few things we want him to keep working at and he’s still getting his at-bats. He’s getting his repetitions. That’s the most important thing.

“Everyone gets excited: ‘Get him here and do this,’ but, as of now, I think it’s best for him to keep getting reps and keep getting better.”

The point about getting reps is an interesting one, with Boston’s depth at first base in a weird spot currently. The Red Sox got bad news on Eric Hosmer recently, meaning they’re now back to the platoon of Bobby Dalbec and Franchy Cordero with Christian Arroyo expected to fill in on an inconsistent basis. While none of those players seem to have the ceiling of Casas, there is a log jam at the position.

The slugger is hitting .271 with 31 extra-base hits including 10 home runs with 35 RBIs and a .863 OPS in 69 games for Triple-A Worcester this season. He’s undoubtedly Boston’s best major-league ready prospect, which is why Cora and the Red Sox have started to change their tune on his potential arrival to the bigs.